12:07 24.09.2025

Trump committed to backing Ukraine until war’s end – Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump has shown that he wants to support Ukraine until the very end, in turn, Ukraine is ready to end the war as soon as possible, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Trump’s post on the Truth Social social network.

“I am confident in my people, in my army, and I am confident in the strengthening, in the support of the United States. But President Trump was more positive about this, and he showed that he wants to support Ukraine until the very end. So we understand that now we are ready to end this war as soon as possible. And he wants it, and I want it, and our people want it,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with Fox News.

However, Putin does not want this, and he understands that he will not win the war, but he says that he will win.

“It was a surprise for me, you are right, I received very positive signals from Trump and America that they will be with us until the end of the war,” Zelenskyy added.

On September 23, it was reported that US President Donald Trump suggested that restoring the borders from which the war in Ukraine began is quite possible and that the US would continue to supply weapons to NATO.

“Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act. After seeing the Economic trouble (the war) is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” Trump said on Truth Social.

