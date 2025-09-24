Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:28 24.09.2025

War in Ukraine won't end anytime soon – Trump

1 min read
US President Donald Trump has suggested that the war in Ukraine will not end quickly.

“Let’s be honest, Ukraine is very good at stopping this huge army, it’s impressive. This war was supposed to end in 3-4 days, people said it would be quick. You have got to hand it to the Ukrainian soldiers and everyone involved - it’s still going on, and it’s not good thing for Russia. This [for them] was supposed to be quick. Russia is not looking very good after three and a half years of very difficult fighting. And it looks like it won’t end for a long time,” the head of the White House said during his joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York.

He noted that Russia “does not look very good” because it has already spent three and a half years on the war against Ukraine. Although Moscow planned to end the war quickly.

When asked whether he still trusts Vladimir Putin, Trump said he would report back in a about month.

Tags: #ukraine #trump #war

