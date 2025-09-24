Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:08 24.09.2025

Overnight Russian attack leaves about 30,000 Kharkiv residents without electricity

1 min read
In Kharkiv on Wednesday night, as a result of a massive drone attack on an energy infrastructure facility, consumers in the Kholodnohirsky district were left without electricity.

“According to operational information, about 80,000 metering points of household and legal subscribers were temporarily left without electricity. The area of ​​the power outage is limited along the perimeter by Velyka Panasyvska, Yevhen Kotliar, Nizhynska, Sirykivska, and Borys Shramko streets,” the press service of Kharkivoblenergo said.

As of this morning, specialists of Kharkivoblenergo have restored power to more than 50,000 consumers. The restoration of power supply is ongoing.

Tags: #energy #kharkiv #attack

