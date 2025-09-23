Unmanned Systems Forces hit two enemy Tor-M2 SAMs

Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit two Russian Tor-M2 surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) worth a total of $50 million in the frontline zone.

"On one of the active frontlines, operators of the 412th Nemesis Unmanned Systems Forces regiment detected and destroyed two enemy Tor-M2 surface-to-air missiles. As a result of the attack, one installation was destroyed, and the other was seriously damaged," the forces said on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that Tor-M2 is a short-range air defense system used by the enemy as part of an echeloned air defense to cover troops and facilities from strikes by Ukrainian aircraft, missiles and drones, as well as to protect medium- and long-range air defense systems S-300 and S-400. The interception radius of air targets is up to 15 kilometers. The cost of the new installation is about $25 million.

As reported, the operators of the 412th regiment defeated the enemy's air defense system using an "innovative solution, the details of which are not disclosed."