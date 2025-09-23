Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:23 23.09.2025

USF strikes targets of strategic importance in Russia's Bryansk and Samara regions

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Units of the Missile Forces and Artillery and the Unmanned Systems Forces (UAS) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit the linear production dispatch station (LVDS) 8-N near the settlement of Naytopovichi (Bryansk region, Russian Federation), which is part of the main oil pipeline complex. The target is of strategic importance for providing the Russian occupation army with oil products.

"The hit on the pumping station with subsequent ignition in the area of ​​the facility has been confirmed," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

The repeated hit of the LVDS Samara in Samara region (Russian Federation) has been confirmed, where high- and low-sulfur oil from different fields is mixed to form the Urals export grade of oil. The extent of the damage is being clarified," the General Staff said.

USF Commander Robert "Magyar" Brodi reported that the strike on Samara and 8-N on the night of September 23 was carried out by the the 14th USF Regiment, and on the latter - also by missile troops and artillery.

"This is far from all that has been burning over the past 48 hours...," Brodi said on Telegram.

