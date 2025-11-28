Ukraine's Health Service plans to introduce Arkan verification for doctors living abroad

The National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) plans to introduce Arkan-system verification for doctors residing outside Ukraine, NHSU head Natalia Husak announced.

"Verification through the Arkan system is planned, just as we said earlier, within the framework of cooperation with the Ministry of Finance. We are verifying whether medical workers are actually staying abroad. Many facilities received notices requesting explanations as to how an individual can spend a year outside the country while entering records for services supposedly provided at a medical institution," she said on the YouTube channel Doctor Bulavinova.

She stressed, however, that "we are leaving aside the fact that this is no longer an NHSU matter but largely a matter for law enforcement."

"We are finalizing, together with the Ministry of Finance, not only internal processes but also the ability to exchange information directly from the Arkan system with the Electronic Health System (EHS). This is already in the final stage. After this, we will be able to review this information more comprehensively," she added.

The Arkan system is an integrated interagency automated information-exchange system used to monitor individuals, vehicles, and cargo crossing Ukraine's state border.