Ukraine and UK launch strategic partnership dialogue on info security – Culture Ministry

Ukraine and the United Kingdom have launched a strategic partnership dialogue to counter foreign information manipulation and interference, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications reports.

"On September 18, the first coordination meeting was held with representatives from Ukraine and the United Kingdom, marking the beginning of the practical implementation of the Strategic Partnership Dialogue between Ukraine and the United Kingdom on the topic of countering foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI)," the ministry said.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Culture Andriy Nadjos, representatives of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCDO), the British Embassy in Ukraine, and a number of Ukrainian government agencies and institutions, including the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Center for Countering Disinformation, and the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

Following communication between the Ministry of Culture and representatives of the FCDO, an agreement was reached to hold further coordination meetings with the participation of all interested government agencies.

"The meeting takes on particular significance in the context of the ratification by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the Centenary Partnership Agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, which defines a new long-term framework for bilateral cooperation in the areas of security, defense, economics, science, technology, and culture," the message reads.