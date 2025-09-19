Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:39 19.09.2025

Russia carries out 376 strikes on 14 settlements in Zaporizhia region in past day – authorities

Over the course of 24 hours, Russian troops launched 376 strikes on 14 settlements in Zaporizhia region, reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

In particular, there were five air strikes on Huliai-Pole, Vozdvyzhivka, Chervone and Malynivka, 231 drones attacked Chervonodniprivka, Malokaterynivka, Plavni, Huliai-Pole, Scherbaky, Novo-Danylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.

"Three MLRS attacks hit Novo-Andriyivka, Bilohirria, and Poltavka. Some 137 artillery strikes hit Chervonodniprivka, Plavni, Huliai-Pole, Scherbaki, Novo-Danylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne," the Telegram channel reported.

In the past 24 hours, 48 ​​reports of damage to apartments, private homes, infrastructure, cars, garages, and outbuildings have been received.

Tags: #strikes #zaporizhia_region #fedorov

