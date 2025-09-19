Invaders lose 207 military in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Russian occupiers lost 207 military personnel in Pokrovsk area in one day, with a total of 61 attacks taking place there in the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, 207 occupiers were neutralized in this area today, 125 of whom were permanently disarmed," the message reads.

Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed two motorcycles; a cannon, a motorcycle, and five shelters for enemy personnel were damaged.

In total, since the start of the day, the occupiers have attempted to advance on Ukrainian units' positions 61 times in Pokrovsk sector. The enemy attacked near the villages of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Novo-Ekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvireve, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Dachne, as well as toward Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Novo-Podhorodne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novo-Pavlivka, and Filial. Fighting continues in six locations.