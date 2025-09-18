Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:44 18.09.2025

Choven Publishing House cancels BLM book presentation due to threats

Choven Publishing House has canceled the planned presentation of the research book by Oksana Briukhovetska, titled "Voices of Black Lives Matter" in Lviv due to threats.

"The situation that developed around the presentation in Lviv of the important research book by Oksana Bryukhovetska forced us to make the decision to cancel the event. Over the past few days, we have received many brutal, racist, hateful comments and threats on social networks against the author and the publishing house regarding the planned event. It was difficult to understand where these people came from and why they were writing this," the publishing house said in a statement on social networks.

It is noted that among the commentators there were many bots, but there were quite real Ukrainians.

"None of them have read the book, do not understand the context that the author wrote about, and why this study is important for Ukrainian readers precisely at the time of Russian aggression against Ukraine... It all came down to manipulation of the tragedy of Iryna Zarutska and the fact that her murderer was a black American," the report says.

The publishing house said the book was written in the fall of 2024, and was published in early July of this year.

Choven publishes books that help readers understand how complex the modern world is and how much we need to understand and do to win a worthy place for ourselves in it, so as not to be left alone with the enemy during a great war. This, in particular, is what Oksana Bryukhovetska writes about in he book, the publishing house said.

As reported, on August 26, a man fatally stabbed 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska at a light rail station in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. A 34-year-old homeless man, DeCarlos Brown Jr., was charged with first-degree murder.

