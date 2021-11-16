Yekhanurov's Public Servants Training Center presented in Kyiv

KYIV. Nov 16 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The presentation of the Training Center for Public Servants of Yuriy Yekhanurov took place in Kyiv on Tuesday, training at the center will start on February 15, 2022.

"You can be successful when you get a proper education. This is how the idea of ​​creating a Training Center for Public Servants, which I gave my name to, appeared. With my friends and colleagues, we are now forming this direction," former Prime Minister of Ukraine (2005-2006) Yuriy Yekhanurov said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to him, an advisory center will also operate at the Training Center, which will answer practical questions of territorial communities, in particular, from the legal sphere.

The organization of the Training Center will be carried out by the Key Persons public organization. Its executive director Olha Shaverina said that several training formats are expected, in particular, short-term courses on a modular system throughout the year, and that it is also planned to open a higher educational institution in the future.

According to Shaverina, the Training Center will have five departments: "Public Management and Administration," "Public Finance Management," "Project Management," "Cybersecurity and Digitalization," "Public Property."