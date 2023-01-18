Economy

20:52 18.01.2023

Lviv plans big presentation of transport and other projects in partnership with EU – mayor

2 min read
Lviv is preparing a big conference at which it will present new transport projects related to integration with the European railway infrastructure, as well as the new role of the city, which it acquired during the war, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy said.

"We plan to hold a big conference and present all these projects, because it is important to have a partnership within the structure of the EU," he told Interfax-Ukraine on the sidelines of Ukraine House Davos organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, Western NIS Enterprise Fund and Horizon Capital.

Sadovy added that he discussed this conference in Brussels at the end of last month with the directors of various EU departments, in particular had a big meeting with the transport department.

"They are very interested in this. They are ready to invest money today in these real projects, which, from the point of view of security, give maximum confidence. We must use this, because it all remains in Ukraine," the mayor of Lviv said.

According to him, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to lay three narrow European-standard tracks to Lviv: from the Warsaw direction, from Krakow through Przemysl and from Hungary, in connection with which there is an idea of a transport hub in Zhovkva.

The official added that during the war Lviv occupied a unique niche, accepting a large number of migrants and the wounded.

"During the war, we provided assistance, including about 85,000 wounded. Only 11,000 passed through our first medical association, on the basis of which we are building the Unbroken rehabilitation ecosystem, psychological, physical, social rehabilitation," the mayor said.

He recalled that the city is starting a project to build housing for the wounded and displaced at the expense of the European Union, which allocated a grant of EUR 19.5 million.

