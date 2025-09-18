Special operations forces strike oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Special Operations Forces (SOF) units struck the Volgograd Oil Refinery in Russia on the night of Sept 18, the SFO press service has said.

The Volgograd Refinery is reportedly involved in supplying Russian armed forces. "This refinery is the largest producer of fuel and lubricants in the Southern Federal District of the Russian Federation. The annual processing volume is 15.7 million tonnes, which is 5.6% of all oil processing in the Russian Federation," the SFO said on Telegram on Thursday.

"According to preliminary information, the refinery has been stopped," the message said.

As reported, on August 14 and August 19, the Volgograd refinery was already under attack by Ukrainian UAVs.

In August and September, Ukrainian forces launched drone strikes on about 20 facilities in the Russian oil refining industry. In particular, in August, the Syzran, Novokuibyshev, Saratov and Volgograd refineries in Russia were completely shut down due to UAV attacks. Half of the capacity was stopped at the Ryazan plant of Rosneft, which supplies fuel to Moscow and the region.

The plants that were among the top largest in the country – Volgograd (Lukoil, 14.8 million tons per year) and Ryazan (Rosneft, 13.8 million tonns per year) – were hit by UAV attacks.

List of refineries attacked during August-September: Novokuybyshevsk Refinery (Samara Region), Ryazan Refinery, Fuel and Oil Base of AE Sochi (Krasnodar Region), Afipsky Refinery (Krasnodar Region), Fuel and Oil Base Ertan (Krasnodar Region), Saratov Refinery, Unecha Transneft-Druzhba Refinery (Bryansk Region), Volgograd Refinery, Syzran Refinery (Samara Region), Nevinnomyssk Azot (Stavropol Region), Nikolskoye-Transneft Refinery (Voronezh Region), Novoshakhtinsky Refinery (Rostov Region), Albashneft Refinery – (Ulyanovsk Region), Kuybyshevsk Refinery (Samara Region), Krasnodar Refinery, Luhansk Oil Base – Luhansk, Luhansk Region, Ilsky Refinery (Krasnodar Region), Novo-Ufimsky Refinery – Ufa and Kirishsky Oil Refinery – (Leningrad Region).