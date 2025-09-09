Mudra: Final round of talks on compensation mechanism for Ukraine starts in The Hague

The final round of negotiations, which will determine the "further fate of the compensation mechanism" for payments to victims of Russian aggression, began in The Hague (the Netherlands) on Tuesday, September 9, Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Mudra said.

"Today, the final round of negotiations begins in The Hague, during which we will determine the further fate of the compensation mechanism for Ukraine. Representatives of 56 countries, as well as the European Union and the Council of Europe, are participating in them," she said on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to her, "this will be a test for the world: is it ready to say to the aggressor, 'you will pay for every destroyed life and every destroyed home'?"

"We begin our work with the memory of the thousands of killed and millions of injured. And with the demand that the force of law finally defeats the force of law," Mudra said.

It was previously reported that the compensation mechanism for Ukraine will operate on the basis of the already established Register of Damages from Russian Aggression. Mudra also expected that the compensation commission, which will consider the applications of victims within the framework of this mechanism, will start operating in 2026.

The Agreement on the Register of Damages from Russian Aggression was adopted in May 2023 at the Council of Europe summit in Iceland. Markiyan Kliuchkovsky was appointed Executive Director of the Register of Damages, which is based in The Hague. As of May, the register already had over 27,500 applications in various categories.