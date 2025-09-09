Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:18 09.09.2025

Mudra: Final round of talks on compensation mechanism for Ukraine starts in The Hague

2 min read
Mudra: Final round of talks on compensation mechanism for Ukraine starts in The Hague

The final round of negotiations, which will determine the "further fate of the compensation mechanism" for payments to victims of Russian aggression, began in The Hague (the Netherlands) on Tuesday, September 9, Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Mudra said.

"Today, the final round of negotiations begins in The Hague, during which we will determine the further fate of the compensation mechanism for Ukraine. Representatives of 56 countries, as well as the European Union and the Council of Europe, are participating in them," she said on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to her, "this will be a test for the world: is it ready to say to the aggressor, 'you will pay for every destroyed life and every destroyed home'?"

"We begin our work with the memory of the thousands of killed and millions of injured. And with the demand that the force of law finally defeats the force of law," Mudra said.

It was previously reported that the compensation mechanism for Ukraine will operate on the basis of the already established Register of Damages from Russian Aggression. Mudra also expected that the compensation commission, which will consider the applications of victims within the framework of this mechanism, will start operating in 2026.

The Agreement on the Register of Damages from Russian Aggression was adopted in May 2023 at the Council of Europe summit in Iceland. Markiyan Kliuchkovsky was appointed Executive Director of the Register of Damages, which is based in The Hague. As of May, the register already had over 27,500 applications in various categories.

Tags: #hague #compensation

MORE ABOUT

20:09 22.08.2025
Govt to amend program for compensating part of housing rent for veterans - Kalmykova

Govt to amend program for compensating part of housing rent for veterans - Kalmykova

14:44 22.08.2025
Russia withdraws from Arbitration Tribunal (The Hague) case on seizure of ships and sailors of Ukrainian Navy in 2018

Russia withdraws from Arbitration Tribunal (The Hague) case on seizure of ships and sailors of Ukrainian Navy in 2018

16:46 30.07.2025
Compensation to PrivatBank may exceed $2 bln - Pyshnyy

Compensation to PrivatBank may exceed $2 bln - Pyshnyy

17:43 25.06.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump discuss steps for ceasefire

Zelenskyy, Trump discuss steps for ceasefire

19:29 18.06.2025
VAT refunds for Jan-May 2025 increase by almost 24% – Tax Service

VAT refunds for Jan-May 2025 increase by almost 24% – Tax Service

17:40 20.01.2025
Poroshenko believes Ukraine could be invited to NATO at The Hague summit

Poroshenko believes Ukraine could be invited to NATO at The Hague summit

14:37 20.12.2024
NATO’s senior rep to Ukraine: Ukraine to be discussed at Alliance summit in Hague, but I’m not going to forecast discussion contents

NATO’s senior rep to Ukraine: Ukraine to be discussed at Alliance summit in Hague, but I’m not going to forecast discussion contents

12:21 28.11.2024
URCS warns about fake on social networks about monetary compensation, humanitarian aid

URCS warns about fake on social networks about monetary compensation, humanitarian aid

19:10 12.09.2024
President's Office dpty head: Effectiveness of seeking compensation for damages from Russian aggression in Ukrainian courts is uncertain

President's Office dpty head: Effectiveness of seeking compensation for damages from Russian aggression in Ukrainian courts is uncertain

20:42 14.06.2024
G7 leaders' declaration: Russia must pay over $486 bln for damage caused to Ukraine; all possible legal avenues to meet these obligations considered

G7 leaders' declaration: Russia must pay over $486 bln for damage caused to Ukraine; all possible legal avenues to meet these obligations considered

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal at Ramstein: Ukraine urgently needs ten Patriot systems and missiles for them

Latvia allocates EUR 5 mln for PURL initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine

UK to finance, produce thousands of long-range UAVs for Ukraine – Defense Secretary

First launchers of two Patriot systems that Germany committed to supply already transferred to Ukraine – Pistorius

Vestas installs 880 MW wind turbine in Ukraine, continues to operate - regional director

LATEST

Ukrainians advised not to travel to Nepal, where mass protests continue – embassy

Consultations on Hungarian national minority rights to be held on Wed - Sybiha in his talk with Szijjarto

Prosecutor General on cooperation with Council of Europe: We to regulate collection of e-evidence, improve OSINT intelligence of war crimes

Enemy losses 299,000 soldiers since year start – Syrsky

Air defense of 3rd separate assault brigade shoots down more than 600 enemy UAVs in August

Szijjártó's announced meeting with Sybiha won’t take place, European Integration Minister Kacka will travel to Budapest

Shmyhal: Ukraine welcomes European Commission's progress in implementing SAFE tool

Pentagon chief Hegseth participates in Rammstein online meeting

Rutte discusses further support for Ukraine with Shmyhal in London

Aerial bombings cause 15% of civilian deaths, mostly in frontline areas – UN mission

AD
AD