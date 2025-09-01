Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:12 01.09.2025

Occupiers seize Komyshuvakha in Donetsk region near Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk borders – DeepState

1 min read

The OSINT project DeepState has reported on the occupation of the village of Komyshuvakha, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region, near the confluence of the administrative borders of Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as the advance of Russian invaders near the neighboring village of Maliivka, Dnipropetrovsk region, to Novoukrainka near Pokrovsk.

"The enemy occupied Komyshuvakha, and also advanced near Maliivka and Novoukrainka," the DeepState telegram channel reported on Monday.

On the maps of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the American Institute for the Study of War, Komyshuvakha is also marked as controlled by the enemy, but is located near the very line of contact. At the same time, ISW reports only about fighting near the village.

Tags: #occupation #deepstate

MORE ABOUT

17:28 01.09.2025
Defense forces prevent enemy breakthrough in Myrnohrad – DeepState

Defense forces prevent enemy breakthrough in Myrnohrad – DeepState

17:43 26.08.2025
Ukraine’s General Staff denies occupation of two villages in Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukraine’s General Staff denies occupation of two villages in Dnipropetrovsk region

15:14 09.08.2025
Enemy occupies Novokhatske, Tolstoy, advances near several settlements — DeepState

Enemy occupies Novokhatske, Tolstoy, advances near several settlements — DeepState

19:18 31.07.2025
Khortytsia operational group denies Russian claim of capturing Chasiv Yar

Khortytsia operational group denies Russian claim of capturing Chasiv Yar

20:41 10.01.2025
Ukraine managed to return 17 citizens from occupation

Ukraine managed to return 17 citizens from occupation

20:04 17.12.2024
Another five children return to Ukraine from Russia-occupied territory

Another five children return to Ukraine from Russia-occupied territory

19:44 29.11.2024
Eight children returned to Ukraine from occupation

Eight children returned to Ukraine from occupation

20:26 30.09.2024
Ombudsman: Three children, their mother return from occupied territory to Ukrainian-controlled area

Ombudsman: Three children, their mother return from occupied territory to Ukrainian-controlled area

21:14 25.06.2024
ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment

ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment

16:28 20.06.2024
Russian authorities systematically apply resettlement policy to Ukrainians in occupied territories – analytical report

Russian authorities systematically apply resettlement policy to Ukrainians in occupied territories – analytical report

HOT NEWS

Cabinet delegates reps to Board of Directors of U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to coordinate officials and energy companies to purchase additional air defense systems

Suspect in Parubiy murder was instructed, accomplices unknown – Nebytov

Emergency NATO-Ukraine Council meeting set for Brussels over recent Russian attacks – Sybiha

Police studying Parubiy murder motives, including possible Russian involvment – dpty National Police chief

LATEST

Defense forces liberate village of Novo-Ekonomichne in Donetsk region

Demining units of Defense Ministry demine 5,700 hectares of agricultural land in Aug

SBU reports suspicion against Kadyrov for ordering use of Ukrainian POWs as ‘human shield’

Cabinet allocates UAH 34 mln for water supply for Mykolaiv region

Zelenskyy: presentation of AI assistant Diia.AI takes place

Cabinet delegates reps to Board of Directors of U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to coordinate officials and energy companies to purchase additional air defense systems

Macron and Starmer to chair Coalition of the Willing meeting at Elysee Palace

$2 bln already been accumulated in PURL program – Zelenskyy

The only way to respond to such lies is pressure on Moscow – MFA

AD
AD