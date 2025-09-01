Occupiers seize Komyshuvakha in Donetsk region near Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk borders – DeepState

The OSINT project DeepState has reported on the occupation of the village of Komyshuvakha, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region, near the confluence of the administrative borders of Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as the advance of Russian invaders near the neighboring village of Maliivka, Dnipropetrovsk region, to Novoukrainka near Pokrovsk.

"The enemy occupied Komyshuvakha, and also advanced near Maliivka and Novoukrainka," the DeepState telegram channel reported on Monday.

On the maps of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the American Institute for the Study of War, Komyshuvakha is also marked as controlled by the enemy, but is located near the very line of contact. At the same time, ISW reports only about fighting near the village.