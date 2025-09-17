Govt to pay UAH 2,000 for housing to IDPs who worked continuously for 6 months - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will provide an additional one-time payment of UAH 2,000 in housing assistance to internally displaced persons who have worked continuously for a six-month period, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"Support for employment of IDPs. The government will provide an additional one-time payment of UAH 2,000 for housing assistance to internally displaced persons who have worked continuously for a six-month period," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram following the results of the government meeting on Wednesday.

In addition, it is noted that displaced persons from among the recipients of benefits or housing subsidies throughout Ukraine who have not received funds from international organizations, in particular in frontline areas, will be able to purchase solid fuel for the winter.

"The average amount of payments will reach UAH 8,000. Some 32,000 households will be able to count on additional support. The Pension Fund of Ukraine will make payments after the completion of payments by international organizations in November-December," the prime minister said.