Ukraine downs 136 drones, reports 2 missiles and 36 strike UAVs at 13 locations

The Russians attacked Ukraine on Wednesday night with two missiles and 172 strike UAVs. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 136 enemy drones.

As the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram that on the night of September 17 (from 18:00 on September 16), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile and an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from the Rostov and Kursk regions, 172 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied Crimea, more than 100 of them - Shaheds.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense systems shot down/suppressed 136 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country," the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Missile hits and 36 strike UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, the report says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups.