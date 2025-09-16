Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:14 16.09.2025

Polish Defense Ministry: Russia bears responsibility for UAV provocation, its consequences

2 min read

The Polish Ministry of Defence has commented on the request from the country's President Karol Nawrocki via the National Security Bureau (BBN) for "an immediate clarification of the incident in the town of Wyryki" following the publication in the Rzeczpospolita (Rz) ezine regarding a possible kinetic hit on a house in the Lublin Voivodeship by a missile fired from a Polish F-16, noting that "all available information about the events of the night of 9-10 September 2025 has been and is being continuously transmitted to the BBN".

"All available information about the events of the night from September 9 to September 10 this year was and is being transmitted to BBN on an ongoing basis from the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff and the Operational Command. Also today, the Security Committee, with the participation of the Deputy Chairman of BBN, retired Brigadier General M. Brysia, analyzed these events. We remind you that the relevant government agencies are engaged in a full explanation of the events following the Russian aggression. But today there is no doubt that it is Russia that is responsible for the provocation and its consequences," the department said on the social platform X.

Earlier, BBN published a request from President Nawrocki for "an immediate clarification of the incident in the city of Wyryki."

