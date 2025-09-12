Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:07 12.09.2025

PlayCity begins issuing licenses in gambling business, confirming issued ones

1 min read

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution on licensing conditions in the gambling sector, which allows the state agency PlayCity to begin issuing licenses to gambling organizers and confirming previously issued ones.

"As a result, this will generate almost UAH 50 million in additional revenues to the state budget from license fees in the near future," PlayCity reported on Telegram on Friday.

It is noted that to obtain a license, impeccable business reputation, lack of ties with the aggressor state, and implementation of all necessary mechanisms for responsible gaming are required.

PlayCity clarified that such requirements apply to both those who are only applying for a license and current licensees. Current licensees have two months to submit documents to PlayCity on compliance with the requirements.

The message emphasizes that if the requirements are not met, sanctions in the form of fines or termination of the license may be applied to the organizers of gambling.

"The state will direct additional budget revenues to strengthen defense capabilities, in particular, to purchase drones for the Defense Forces," PlayCity added.

