Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:42 30.12.2025

PlayCity receives applications from all 3 operators in lottery licensing tender

2 min read

All three current operators – M.S.L. LLC, Ukrainian National Lottery (UNL), and PJSC Patriot– have submitted applications to participate in the lottery operator licensing competition announced in early December by the State Agency for Gambling and Lottery Regulation of Ukraine (PlayCity).

As PlayCity’s press service told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday, the application deadline expired on December 29.

PlayCity head Hennadiy Novikov previously told Interfax-Ukraine that this licensing competition is unlikely to result in the entry of new operators due to legislative restrictions, but that the situation should be changed in the future.

"Therefore, licenses will be issued not for 10 years, but for the duration of martial law plus one year, though not exceeding three years. This gives the Ministry of Digital Transformation and parliament time to revise lottery market regulation, propose new rules, and relicense the market under an updated approach with the possibility of attracting international companies," Novikov said.

According to him, the importance of the current tender lies in the fact that for more than 10 years operators have effectively been operating without license fees, as the licenses previously issued by the Ministry of Finance expired in 2013–2014.

Under the competition requirements, an applicant must have active separate subdivisions in every Ukrainian city with a population of more than 500,000; lottery distribution points in every locality with a population of more than 5,000, totaling no fewer than 5,000 points of sale; a domain name in the .UA domain zone; an electronic betting acceptance system; and at least 5,000 operational electronic betting terminals owned by the applicant. In addition, applicants must have a cumulative experience of at least three years in organizing and conducting state lotteries.

As reported, since February 2025, state policy in the gambling sector has been shaped and coordinated by the Ministry of Digital Transformation. On March 21, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to establish a new central executive body, the PlayCity agency, which officially reports to the Ministry of Digital Transformation and, as of April 1, replaced the previous regulator, the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries.

Tags: #playcity #licenses

MORE ABOUT

15:07 29.12.2025
Ukrainian lottery market must be opened to new operators — PlayCity head

Ukrainian lottery market must be opened to new operators — PlayCity head

14:56 29.12.2025
PlayCity plans to launch updated register of gambling-addicted individuals in Jan 2026 – Head

PlayCity plans to launch updated register of gambling-addicted individuals in Jan 2026 – Head

19:07 12.09.2025
PlayCity begins issuing licenses in gambling business, confirming issued ones

PlayCity begins issuing licenses in gambling business, confirming issued ones

20:03 25.07.2025
Energoatom receives renewed licenses for operation of NPPs and spent fuel storage facility

Energoatom receives renewed licenses for operation of NPPs and spent fuel storage facility

11:37 09.07.2025
Ukraine's State Geology Agency sells eight licenses for subsoil use

Ukraine's State Geology Agency sells eight licenses for subsoil use

20:20 11.06.2024
UX declares it is operating as normal, despite regulator's decision to revoke its licenses

UX declares it is operating as normal, despite regulator's decision to revoke its licenses

20:13 20.10.2023
Google renews 50,000 Workspace licenses for Ukrainian govt

Google renews 50,000 Workspace licenses for Ukrainian govt

14:53 21.07.2022
National TV Council annuls licenses of Rinat Akhmetov's TV companies

National TV Council annuls licenses of Rinat Akhmetov's TV companies

17:34 09.03.2022
ESET stops selling new solution licenses in Russia, Belarus, provides EUR 500,000 aid to Ukraine through NGOs

ESET stops selling new solution licenses in Russia, Belarus, provides EUR 500,000 aid to Ukraine through NGOs

10:27 04.09.2019
Securities Commission resumes license of TASK-broker, submits cassation

Securities Commission resumes license of TASK-broker, submits cassation

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko: UAH 3.1 bln saved to be used for purchase, modernization and repair of weapons, equipment

PM instructs Energy Ministry to provide a plan to increase cogeneration by 2026 by Jan

Ukraine harvests 57.6 mln tonnes of grains, 17.3 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2025

State budget loses approximately UAH 19 bln annually, with illegal gambling market estimated at 50% - PlayCity head

PlayCity working with Ministry of Digital Transformation to amend Tax Code and three laws – state agency’s chief

LATEST

Ukraine secures over EUR 83 mln from European Investment Bank for urban development

Ukraine's National Bank FX interventions decline by 26.5% last week, hryvnia strengthens

As of Dec, energy companies restore half of 8 GW of generation damaged by Russian attacks – Minister of Energy

Economy Ministry transfers UAH 86.3 mln in compensation for Ukrainian agricultural equipment for Nov 2025

Ukraine plans to complete stalled genset power competition on Tuesday after 8-month delay

Ukrainian communities approve 97% of local budgets for 2026

Svyrydenko: UAH 3.1 bln saved to be used for purchase, modernization and repair of weapons, equipment

Ukraine will not sell strategic assets critical to food security – minister

Ukrnafta completes rebranding of former Shell fuel stations

Ukraine's National Bank updates internal audit requirements for insurance, payment, credit union markets

AD
AD