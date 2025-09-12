Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:00 12.09.2025

To destroy 800 Russian Shahed UAVs, 1,600 Ukrainian interceptors are needed – Zelenskyy

1 min read
To destroy 800 Russian Shahed UAVs, 1,600 Ukrainian interceptors are needed – Zelenskyy

To destroy 800 Russian Shahed UAVs, 1,600 Ukrainian interceptors are needed, at least 500, since there are other weapons that shoot down drones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"For 800 martyrs per day in Ukraine, we need 1,600 Ukrainian interceptors. At least 500. Since there are other weapons with which we shoot down martyrs. The cost of one interceptor is EUR 3,000. This is the answer to how to stop martyrs," he said during the 21st Annual Meeting of Yalta European Strategy (YES) "How to Stop the War" on Friday.

According to him, also so that Russia could not launch 800 drones, it is necessary to send it a thousand in response. Ukraine is responding, but ten times less. It is necessary to respond in a mirror manner so that Russia feels the consequences of its war.

Partners are required to help financially, and these decisions must be made today.

"Why today? We respond. We shoot down the Shahed with interceptors. They are already jet, the engines are new drones. We need new interceptors now, fast ones. Tomorrow they [the Russians] will find another weapon. We must respond in kind," the president said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #war

MORE ABOUT

18:24 12.09.2025
Zelenskyy calls for finding way to influence China to use their influence on Russia to end war

Zelenskyy calls for finding way to influence China to use their influence on Russia to end war

18:13 12.09.2025
Zelenskyy tells Sikorski: Ukraine ready to assist in training Polish troops

Zelenskyy tells Sikorski: Ukraine ready to assist in training Polish troops

18:02 12.09.2025
Zelenskyy, UK Foreign Secretary discuss strengthening air defense, long-range capabilities of Ukraine

Zelenskyy, UK Foreign Secretary discuss strengthening air defense, long-range capabilities of Ukraine

17:45 12.09.2025
Russia cannot occupy eastern Ukraine, therefore it cannot be bargaining chip – Zelenskyy

Russia cannot occupy eastern Ukraine, therefore it cannot be bargaining chip – Zelenskyy

16:35 12.09.2025
Zelenskyy discusses with Danish Foreign Minister continuation of defense assistance

Zelenskyy discusses with Danish Foreign Minister continuation of defense assistance

16:27 12.09.2025
Ukraine establishes annual Electronic Warfare Troops Day on September 12

Ukraine establishes annual Electronic Warfare Troops Day on September 12

16:14 12.09.2025
New Zealand imposes sanctions against Russian unit involved in cyberattacks on Ukraine - Zelenskyy

New Zealand imposes sanctions against Russian unit involved in cyberattacks on Ukraine - Zelenskyy

15:33 12.09.2025
Ukraine expects partners to continue pressure on Russia's shadow fleet infrastructure – Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects partners to continue pressure on Russia's shadow fleet infrastructure – Zelenskyy

15:14 12.09.2025
Significantly more ties between countries at community level needed to limit Russia's influence – Zelenskyy

Significantly more ties between countries at community level needed to limit Russia's influence – Zelenskyy

15:02 12.09.2025
Sikorsky discusses UAVs, defense cooperation with Zelenskyy

Sikorsky discusses UAVs, defense cooperation with Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Polish FM unable to confirm Russian drones tried to attack logistics center in Rzeszów

Zelenskyy calls for finding way to influence China to use their influence on Russia to end war

Zelenskyy tells Sikorski: Ukraine ready to assist in training Polish troops

Zelenskyy, UK Foreign Secretary discuss strengthening air defense, long-range capabilities of Ukraine

Russia cannot occupy eastern Ukraine, therefore it cannot be bargaining chip – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Klymenko, head of Romulus T. Weatherman Foundation Mobbs discuss identification of bodies of fallen defenders

Shmyhal, Kellogg discuss possibility of transferring new Patriot systems to Ukraine

Svyrydenko, UK Foreign Secretary discuss strengthening of economic pressure on Russia

Polish FM: We urge Hungary to lift veto on opening of first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession

Sybiha: Denmark is first in world in terms of amount of aid provided to Ukraine in proportion to its own GDP

Poland provides Ukraine with 46 packages of military assistance since 2022

Sybiha notes significant progress in resolving sensitive historical issues with Poland

Rasmussen: We to encourage more Ukrainian defense companies to locate, produce products in Denmark

Sybiha: We expect arrival of military delegation from Poland on Thursday after incident with Russian drones

Polish military not to go to Ukraine for counter-drone exercises, all events to take place in Poland – Defense Ministry

AD
AD