To destroy 800 Russian Shahed UAVs, 1,600 Ukrainian interceptors are needed – Zelenskyy

To destroy 800 Russian Shahed UAVs, 1,600 Ukrainian interceptors are needed, at least 500, since there are other weapons that shoot down drones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"For 800 martyrs per day in Ukraine, we need 1,600 Ukrainian interceptors. At least 500. Since there are other weapons with which we shoot down martyrs. The cost of one interceptor is EUR 3,000. This is the answer to how to stop martyrs," he said during the 21st Annual Meeting of Yalta European Strategy (YES) "How to Stop the War" on Friday.

According to him, also so that Russia could not launch 800 drones, it is necessary to send it a thousand in response. Ukraine is responding, but ten times less. It is necessary to respond in a mirror manner so that Russia feels the consequences of its war.

Partners are required to help financially, and these decisions must be made today.

"Why today? We respond. We shoot down the Shahed with interceptors. They are already jet, the engines are new drones. We need new interceptors now, fast ones. Tomorrow they [the Russians] will find another weapon. We must respond in kind," the president said.