Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:45 12.09.2025

SAPO requests HACC to recognize UAH 3 mln in assets of Dpy Minister of Health Kuzin as unfounded

1 min read
SAPO requests HACC to recognize UAH 3 mln in assets of Dpy Minister of Health Kuzin as unfounded

Prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to declare the assets of the Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine - Chief Sanitary Doctor worth more than UAH 3.2 million unfounded and recover them to the state revenue.

"In 2021-2022, the specified person acquired two land plots and two residential buildings in the Kyiv region. However, an analysis of the official's income and expenses established the impossibility of acquiring these assets from legal sources," the SAPO said on Telegram on Friday.

The message does not name the person involved, but as of now, the specified position is held by Ihor Kuzin.

The SAPO prosecutor filed a lawsuit to declare the assets unfounded and recover them to the state revenue. The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court, upon the prosecutor's application, imposed an arrest on the assets that are the subject of the dispute as a means of securing the claim.

Tags: #sapo #hacc #lawsuit

