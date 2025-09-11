Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:58 11.09.2025

US House of Representatives approves the defense budget for 2026, allocates $400 mln for Ukraine

1 min read
US House of Representatives approves the defense budget for 2026, allocates $400 mln for Ukraine
Photo: Unsplash

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday, September 10, voted for a defense policy bill, The New York Times reports.

The $892.6 billion budget was supported by 231 congressmen, 196 opposed.

"Despite a groundswell of Republican opposition to providing military assistance to Ukraine, the defense policy bill would authorize $400 million for the Pentagon’s Ukraine security assistance initiative. And the House defeated a proposal from Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, to slash funding for the country, with Republicans and Democrats alike voting in opposition," the article says.

The lawmakers also added a requirement for the Pentagon to report to Congress if the administration plans to cancel or suspend military aid to Ukraine that has been approved by Congress.

Tags: #congress #defense_budget

