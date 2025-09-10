Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:52 10.09.2025

Sikorski responds to Orban: Withdraw your veto on starting Ukraine's EU accession negotiations

1 min read
Sikorski responds to Orban: Withdraw your veto on starting Ukraine's EU accession negotiations
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/radeksikorski/photos_by

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radosław Sikorski responded to the statement of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban regarding the incursion of Russian UAVs into Polish airspace, calling for tougher sanctions against the aggressor.

"No, Viktor. This incident proves you should get off the fence and condemn Russian aggression. We ask you to unblock the disbursement of EU funds for defence, approve tougher sanctions on the aggressor and withdraw your veto on starting Ukraine's EU accession negotiations," Sikorski said on the X social network.

As reported, Orban commented on the incident, calling the violation of Poland's territorial integrity unacceptable and calling for "peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine."

Earlier, the Polish publication Rzeczpospolita reported that over 20, most likely 23, Russian drones were detected during a nighttime violation of Polish airspace, and were shot down mostly by Dutch F-35 fighter jets.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported 19 violations of Polish airspace and that four Russian drones were shot down.

Tags: #drones #hungary #poland

