Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian attack in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided assistance to 10 victims at the sites of Russian shelling in Zhytomyr, and is also providing assistance in Vinnytsia.

“Zhytomyr. The Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in Zhytomyr region is working on-site alongside the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) following the recent attack. Volunteers have provided first aid to ten people with injuries of varying severity,” URCS said on Facebook Wednesday.

The URCS representatives also provide first psychological aid to the victims and their relatives. Volunteers have set up an aid station where local residents and rescuers can get the necessary support, in particular, drink coffee or water, charge mobile devices. The URCS volunteers are distributing film and tarpaulin to local residents whose homes were damaged as a result of the shelling.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as a result of Russian shelling of Zhytomyr district, residential buildings were damaged in the private sector. A local resident was injured, received burns of varying degrees and later died in the hospital. Sappers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working at the scene. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

“Vinnytsia. The Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in Vinnytsia region provided assistance at the site of the recent attack,” URCS said.

The victims and rescuers will receive the necessary assistance, in particular, they are provided with hot drinks, snacks and water. Volunteers are on duty at the scene to promptly provide first aid and psychological assistance.

The Ukrainian Red Cross will hand over tarpaulin to people whose homes were damaged.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, one person was wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Vinnytsia, a total of 31 people were injured, including three children. Civil and industrial infrastructure facilities were damaged, windows were knocked out and roofs were damaged in more than 20 residential buildings.