Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:14 10.09.2025

Thirty-one people injured as result of Russian shelling in Vinnytsia, incl three children –Emergency Service

1 min read
Thirty-one people injured as result of Russian shelling in Vinnytsia, incl three children –Emergency Service

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine helped 31 victims of the Russian shelling of the city of Vinnytsia, including three children who suffered an acute stress reaction.

As reported on the State Emergency Service Telegram channel on Wednesday, rescuers have already extinguished a fire at an industrial infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia that arose as a result of Russian shelling, and are now dismantling the structures of the destroyed building.

As reported, in total, 26 Russian drones and 11 cruise missiles attacked the territory of Vinnytsia region on Wednesday night. Earlier, Deputy Head of Vinnytsia Regional Administration Natalia Zabolotna reported only one casualty.

"Tonight, Vinnytsia region was subjected to a massive combined enemy attack. Civilian industrial infrastructure facilities were hit by cruise missiles and shahed missiles. There is one victim. He was taken to the hospital - his condition is stable. Also, about 30 residential buildings were damaged in the region. Windows were knocked out, roofs and adjacent areas were damaged," she said.

Zabolotna also reported on the localization of a large-scale fire that arose as a result of the shelling.

Tags: #state_emergency_service #vinnytsia #injured #russian_shelling

MORE ABOUT

16:49 09.09.2025
There’re already 24 dead, 19 wounded in Yarova due to Russian strike – Emergency Service

There’re already 24 dead, 19 wounded in Yarova due to Russian strike – Emergency Service

17:42 03.09.2025
Nine people killed, seven injured in Kostiantynivka due to enemy shelling on Sept 3 – authorities

Nine people killed, seven injured in Kostiantynivka due to enemy shelling on Sept 3 – authorities

12:25 30.08.2025
Already 28 injured in Zaporizhia

Already 28 injured in Zaporizhia

11:05 30.08.2025
Number of victims in Zaporizhia due to enemy attack at night increases to 25 people

Number of victims in Zaporizhia due to enemy attack at night increases to 25 people

12:52 28.08.2025
Road accident in Kirovograd region kills 6, including child - SES

Road accident in Kirovograd region kills 6, including child - SES

09:22 28.08.2025
Russian latest attack injures at least 1 person in Kyiv region – National Police

Russian latest attack injures at least 1 person in Kyiv region – National Police

09:16 19.08.2025
Russian airstrike on Ruska Lozova injures 3 civilians – prosecutors

Russian airstrike on Ruska Lozova injures 3 civilians – prosecutors

09:13 19.08.2025
Russian attack injures 4 in Kharkiv region – Losova mayor

Russian attack injures 4 in Kharkiv region – Losova mayor

18:01 18.08.2025
Number of victims in Zaporizhia grows to 30 - regional administration

Number of victims in Zaporizhia grows to 30 - regional administration

17:23 18.08.2025
Number of victims of UAV strikes on residential five-story building in Kharkiv grows to 24 – Emergency Service

Number of victims of UAV strikes on residential five-story building in Kharkiv grows to 24 – Emergency Service

HOT NEWS

Rutte confirms Poland has requested consultations under Article 4 of NATO Treaty

Ukraine receives another EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA Loans program

DESS asks court to terminate UOC (MP) activities, transfer its property, funds and other assets to state

EU allocates about EUR170 bln in military, financial aid to Ukraine since 2022

Violations of Polish airspace recorded, four drones likely shot down - Tusk on Russian attack

LATEST

Rutte confirms Poland has requested consultations under Article 4 of NATO Treaty

Polish FM summons Russian ambassador

Ukraine receives another EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA Loans program

Shmyhal holds talks with Pistorius

Updated evacuee transit center operates in Pavlohrad since end of August - URCS

DESS asks court to terminate UOC (MP) activities, transfer its property, funds and other assets to state

Dutch F-35s' involvement in intercepting Russian drones over Poland officially confirmed

EC President offers Ukraine ‘reparation loan’ at expense of frozen Russian assets

EU allocates about EUR170 bln in military, financial aid to Ukraine since 2022

Violations of Polish airspace recorded, four drones likely shot down - Tusk on Russian attack

AD
AD