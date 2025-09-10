Thirty-one people injured as result of Russian shelling in Vinnytsia, incl three children –Emergency Service

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine helped 31 victims of the Russian shelling of the city of Vinnytsia, including three children who suffered an acute stress reaction.

As reported on the State Emergency Service Telegram channel on Wednesday, rescuers have already extinguished a fire at an industrial infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia that arose as a result of Russian shelling, and are now dismantling the structures of the destroyed building.

As reported, in total, 26 Russian drones and 11 cruise missiles attacked the territory of Vinnytsia region on Wednesday night. Earlier, Deputy Head of Vinnytsia Regional Administration Natalia Zabolotna reported only one casualty.

"Tonight, Vinnytsia region was subjected to a massive combined enemy attack. Civilian industrial infrastructure facilities were hit by cruise missiles and shahed missiles. There is one victim. He was taken to the hospital - his condition is stable. Also, about 30 residential buildings were damaged in the region. Windows were knocked out, roofs and adjacent areas were damaged," she said.

Zabolotna also reported on the localization of a large-scale fire that arose as a result of the shelling.