Russia withdraws from Arbitration Tribunal (The Hague) case on seizure of ships and sailors of Ukrainian Navy in 2018

On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on the letter of the agent of the Russian Federation in the Arbitration Tribunal in The Hague (Permanent Court of Arbitration) regarding the formal withdrawal from the case on the detention of Ukrainian naval ships and servicemen in 2018 (Ukraine vs. Russia), as well as the recognition of all future decisions of the Tribunal as null and void.

In publicly commenting on its decision, the Russian side refers to the alleged improper constitution of the Arbitral Tribunal, alleged bias of some of its members, and other supposed serious procedural violations that, according to Russia, significantly undermine the independence and integrity of the proceedings an

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine views such behavior by the Russian Federation as yet another attempt to evade international legal responsibility for violations of international law, including the provisions and principles of the UNCLOS. Facing the inevitability of accountability for the unlawful seizure of 24 Ukrainian servicemen on 25 November 2018 near the Kerch Strait and their subsequent detention for nine months in Russian prisons, the Russian side hastily announces its withdrawal from the proceedings at their final stage,” the comment posted the MFA’s website reads.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that that the Russian Federation’s formal withdrawal does not terminate the proceedings. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will continue to represent Ukraine in this case.

“Ensuring justice for all victims and those affected by Russia’s numerous violations of international law, and securing compansations for the harm caused, remains our priority. As demonstrated by numerous previous cases concerning Russian crimes and internationally wrongful acts, Moscow may continue to deny its involvement, reject the jurisdiction of international courts, spread disinformation in the media, or shift blame onto others — but justice and accountability are inevitable,” the Foreign Ministry summed up.