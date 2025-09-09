Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:02 09.09.2025

First launchers of two Patriot systems that Germany committed to supply already transferred to Ukraine – Pistorius


First launchers of two Patriot systems that Germany committed to supply already transferred to Ukraine – Pistorius


German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who is co-chairing the 30th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) together with his British counterpart John Healey, announced the delivery of the first Patriot air defense missile launchers to Ukraine.

"In addition to the constant supply of weapons systems and ammunition, Germany is now delivering two complete Patriot systems to Ukraine. The first launchers have already been transferred to Ukraine," he said, opening the meeting in the Rammstein format.

The 30th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence (Ramstein) in a hybrid format started on Tuesday evening. In London, British Defence Secretary John Healey is present along with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal. Other participants joined the meeting online.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that he and his department's team arrived in London for a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense Ramstein and that a series of negotiations with officials from partner countries and private manufacturers were also planned.

On August 1, the German Defense Ministry announced that it would first provide Ukraine with additional Patriot launchers in a short period of time; then, over the next two to three months, Berlin would transfer more systems to strengthen Ukraine's air defense with additional Patriot batteries.

An agreement has been reached with the US Department of Defense that in exchange Germany will be the first to receive the latest Patriot systems, produced at an accelerated rate. The funding will be provided by Germany.

