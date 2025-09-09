Allies convene for 30th Ramstein format meeting

The 30th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein) in a hybrid format started on Tuesday.

The UK Defense Minister John Healey, together with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal are present in London.

Earlier, Shmyhal said he had arrived in London with the department's team for a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein). A number of negotiations with government officials of partner countries and private manufacturers are also planned.