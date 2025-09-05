Ammunition manufacturers to receive up to UAH 150 mln for winning Brave1 grant competition – Defense Ministry

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, along with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, have launched the Brave1 grant competition, under the terms of which explosives manufacturers can receive up to UAH 150 million, Head of the defense department Denys Shmyhal has said.

"We are scaling up the production of Ukrainian ammunition. Manufacturers have the opportunity to receive up to UAH 150 million subject to 30% co-financing in the following areas: high-explosives; initiating explosives in connection with the production of initiation means; nitrocellulose as a key component of smokeless powder (with a full cycle of raw material processing)," the Minister of Defense said in the Telegram channel on Friday.

Shmyhal said that applications are open until September 9: "Such support will help manufacturers launch or expand production lines, purchase equipment, chemical components and systems. And our defenders will be able to inflict effective damage on the enemy."