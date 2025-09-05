Ukraine ready to meet with Orban to discuss reasons for blocking EU accession – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/orbanviktor

Hungary is blocking the process of Ukraine's accession to the European Union, Ukraine is ready to meet with country's Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss what they are not satisfied with and how Ukraine can help, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Unfortunately, we state that it is Hungary that is blocking this process, but we also state that no one has stopped our steps towards it. We are doing it. Legally and in fact, we are doing everything that the European Union, the European Commission recommends to us," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with European Council President Antonio Costa in Uzhgorod.

According to the president, he does not see that "there is a foundation for any accusations from the Hungarian side towards us."

"However, we are ready for dialogue. We talked about this today with President Costa, we are ready to meet with Orban, discuss what else they are not satisfied with and what else we can help them with so that they are finally satisfied," he stressed.

Also, Zelenskyy noted that US President Donald Trump heard a signal from Ukraine about Hungary blocking the EU accession process. In turn, America supports Ukraine's membership in the European Union and will work to unblock this process from its side for Ukraine.

In addition, according to the results of yesterday's conversation with Trump, there is an agreement that the EU team will "meet with American representatives regarding sanctions, they will discuss how to stop all channels of energy trade, energy with Russians," the Ukrainian president noted.