Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:56 05.09.2025

Ukraine ready to meet with Orban to discuss reasons for blocking EU accession – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Ukraine ready to meet with Orban to discuss reasons for blocking EU accession – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/orbanviktor

Hungary is blocking the process of Ukraine's accession to the European Union, Ukraine is ready to meet with country's Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss what they are not satisfied with and how Ukraine can help, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Unfortunately, we state that it is Hungary that is blocking this process, but we also state that no one has stopped our steps towards it. We are doing it. Legally and in fact, we are doing everything that the European Union, the European Commission recommends to us," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with European Council President Antonio Costa in Uzhgorod.

According to the president, he does not see that "there is a foundation for any accusations from the Hungarian side towards us."

"However, we are ready for dialogue. We talked about this today with President Costa, we are ready to meet with Orban, discuss what else they are not satisfied with and what else we can help them with so that they are finally satisfied," he stressed.

Also, Zelenskyy noted that US President Donald Trump heard a signal from Ukraine about Hungary blocking the EU accession process. In turn, America supports Ukraine's membership in the European Union and will work to unblock this process from its side for Ukraine.

In addition, according to the results of yesterday's conversation with Trump, there is an agreement that the EU team will "meet with American representatives regarding sanctions, they will discuss how to stop all channels of energy trade, energy with Russians," the Ukrainian president noted.

Tags: #orban

MORE ABOUT

13:13 06.08.2025
Hungarian interests must come first in Ukraine refugee aid – PM Orban

Hungarian interests must come first in Ukraine refugee aid – PM Orban

14:39 26.06.2025
Orban: Hungary opposes Ukraine's membership in EU because of war

Orban: Hungary opposes Ukraine's membership in EU because of war

16:06 21.06.2025
Hungarian opposition declares Orban's 'referendum' on Ukraine's EU accession complete failure

Hungarian opposition declares Orban's 'referendum' on Ukraine's EU accession complete failure

12:37 05.05.2025
Orban sharply responds to Zelenskyy regarding Ukraine's accession to EU

Orban sharply responds to Zelenskyy regarding Ukraine's accession to EU

20:40 17.01.2025
Podoliak calls Orban's statements today 'strange'

Podoliak calls Orban's statements today 'strange'

16:23 17.12.2024
Ukrainian President again slams Hungarian PM for pointless mediation attempts

Ukrainian President again slams Hungarian PM for pointless mediation attempts

21:03 13.12.2024
Zelenskyy's adviser calls Orban's statements about Christmas ceasefire PR stunt for headlines, Orban insists on its relevance

Zelenskyy's adviser calls Orban's statements about Christmas ceasefire PR stunt for headlines, Orban insists on its relevance

17:32 13.12.2024
Zelenskyy's adviser: Orban's statement about alleged Christmas truce made for PR in headlines

Zelenskyy's adviser: Orban's statement about alleged Christmas truce made for PR in headlines

17:55 11.12.2024
Zelenskyy on Orban's conversation with Putin: Talk about Russia's war against Ukraine cannot happen without it

Zelenskyy on Orban's conversation with Putin: Talk about Russia's war against Ukraine cannot happen without it

14:41 11.12.2024
Orban tells about his talk with Putin: We discussed settlement of war in Ukraine

Orban tells about his talk with Putin: We discussed settlement of war in Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Wittkoff's invitation to Ukraine remains in force – MFA

EU team heads to Washington to work with USA on new sanctions package against Russia – Costa

Zelenskyy, Costa discuss SAFE program, coordinate steps regarding EU membership negotiations

We hear Russia’s signal accepting Ukraine's membership in EU, other great friends of Russia in Europe should hear this – Zelenskyy

NABU Director: We expect new wave of attacks on anti-corruption bodies

LATEST

Wittkoff's invitation to Ukraine remains in force – MFA

Legends Football Match will raise funds for charities, incl Ukrainian Red Cross

EU team heads to Washington to work with USA on new sanctions package against Russia – Costa

Zelenskyy, Costa discuss SAFE program, coordinate steps regarding EU membership negotiations

Zelenskyy: Important that security guarantees start working now, during war, not after its end

HACC Head: We feel threat to court independence

We hear Russia’s signal accepting Ukraine's membership in EU, other great friends of Russia in Europe should hear this – Zelenskyy

NABU Director: We expect new wave of attacks on anti-corruption bodies

Ministry of Education initiates introduction of ‘zero course’ for applicants who failed national multi-subject test

Zelenskyy: Important that Orban hears signal from USA regarding Russian oil

AD
AD