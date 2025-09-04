Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:58 04.09.2025

Three of four experts who prepared Poroshenko 'case analysis' resigned after completion – media

2 min read
Three of four experts who prepared Poroshenko 'case analysis' resigned after completion – media
Photo: https://news.dtkt.ua

Most of the experts who participated in the preparation of the examination as part of the investigation against the fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019), People's Deputy, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko in the case regarding the Kharkiv Agreements and the enshrining in the Constitution of Ukraine the intention to join the EU and NATO, have resigned from the Center soon after completing work on this case, the Bukvy publication wrote on Thursday.

As the Scientific Research Center for Forensic Expertise in the Field of Information Technologies and Intellectual Property of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine (NRCFE) reported in response to a journalistic request from the publication, Oleksandr Kozlov, Serhiy Poluyanov and Roman Momot, who had worked at the Center since January 2024, were dismissed in the summer of 2025. All three were dismissed in accordance with Clause 5, Part 1, Article 36 of the Labor Code of Ukraine, which provides for the termination of an employment contract by agreement of the parties. The fourth expert, Ihor Shebalkov, who has been working at the Center since November 1, 2022, remains in his position.

As reported, on February 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of February 12, 2025 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)." According to the appendix to the document, sanctions were imposed against five individuals: Poroshenko, Igor Kolomoisky, former owner of the Finance and Credit bank Konstantin Zhevago, former co-owner of PrivatBank Gennady Bogolyubov, and former People's Deputy Viktor Medvedchuk.

Poroshenko appealed the sanctions in the Supreme Court. According to lawyer Ilia Novikov, the grounds for the sanctions were the so-called "coal case" and the Kharkiv agreements.

Tags: #poroshenko #experts

MORE ABOUT

12:58 03.09.2025
Poroshenko calls for ban on Telegram after Parubiy's killing

Poroshenko calls for ban on Telegram after Parubiy's killing

13:44 02.09.2025
The suspect in Parubiy's murder told journalists that he admits his guilt, wants to be exchanged for Ukrainian soldiers, and did not rule out an attempt on Poroshenko's life

The suspect in Parubiy's murder told journalists that he admits his guilt, wants to be exchanged for Ukrainian soldiers, and did not rule out an attempt on Poroshenko's life

20:54 01.09.2025
Memory of Parubiy being honored in Kyiv downtown

Memory of Parubiy being honored in Kyiv downtown

20:28 28.08.2025
Poroshenko calls decision to recognize UOC (MP) as affiliated with ROC belated but correct

Poroshenko calls decision to recognize UOC (MP) as affiliated with ROC belated but correct

18:50 27.08.2025
European Solidarity calls decision to partially lift travel ban on female local council members victory

European Solidarity calls decision to partially lift travel ban on female local council members victory

19:20 26.08.2025
Poroshenko calls termination of Druzhba's work long-awaited, Merezhko rejects Hungary's accusations

Poroshenko calls termination of Druzhba's work long-awaited, Merezhko rejects Hungary's accusations

11:29 26.08.2025
Poroshenko, OSCE PA Vice President Pritchard discuss increasing pressure on Russia to cease fire

Poroshenko, OSCE PA Vice President Pritchard discuss increasing pressure on Russia to cease fire

09:06 25.08.2025
Poroshenko met with Keith Kellogg

Poroshenko met with Keith Kellogg

10:49 24.08.2025
Petro Poroshenko congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day

Petro Poroshenko congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day

17:12 22.08.2025
Poroshenko's lawyers point out similarities between plot of SBI's expert examination of their client and Russian propaganda

Poroshenko's lawyers point out similarities between plot of SBI's expert examination of their client and Russian propaganda

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on results of Coalition of the Willing: We agree that there will be varied presence of partner troops in Ukraine

Two killed, three wounded in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Coalition of the Willing partners announce supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine – Starmer

One person killed, two injured in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Dutch defense minister announces drone coalition meeting in The Hague

LATEST

Zelenskyy on results of Coalition of the Willing: We agree that there will be varied presence of partner troops in Ukraine

Magura naval drones destroy at least six enemy jets, helicopters – intelligence

Two killed, three wounded in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Coalition of the Willing partners announce supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine – Starmer

One person killed, two injured in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Zelenskyy and Witkoff's meeting ends

Defense Intelligence hands over mock-ups of Magura naval drones to National Museum of History of Ukraine in World War II

Military personnel may receive EW equipment through Drone Army Bonus program

Dutch defense minister announces drone coalition meeting in The Hague

Yermak meets with US President's Special Envoy Steven Witkoff in Paris

AD
AD