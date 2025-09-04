Three of four experts who prepared Poroshenko 'case analysis' resigned after completion – media

Photo: https://news.dtkt.ua

Most of the experts who participated in the preparation of the examination as part of the investigation against the fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019), People's Deputy, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko in the case regarding the Kharkiv Agreements and the enshrining in the Constitution of Ukraine the intention to join the EU and NATO, have resigned from the Center soon after completing work on this case, the Bukvy publication wrote on Thursday.

As the Scientific Research Center for Forensic Expertise in the Field of Information Technologies and Intellectual Property of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine (NRCFE) reported in response to a journalistic request from the publication, Oleksandr Kozlov, Serhiy Poluyanov and Roman Momot, who had worked at the Center since January 2024, were dismissed in the summer of 2025. All three were dismissed in accordance with Clause 5, Part 1, Article 36 of the Labor Code of Ukraine, which provides for the termination of an employment contract by agreement of the parties. The fourth expert, Ihor Shebalkov, who has been working at the Center since November 1, 2022, remains in his position.

As reported, on February 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of February 12, 2025 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)." According to the appendix to the document, sanctions were imposed against five individuals: Poroshenko, Igor Kolomoisky, former owner of the Finance and Credit bank Konstantin Zhevago, former co-owner of PrivatBank Gennady Bogolyubov, and former People's Deputy Viktor Medvedchuk.

Poroshenko appealed the sanctions in the Supreme Court. According to lawyer Ilia Novikov, the grounds for the sanctions were the so-called "coal case" and the Kharkiv agreements.