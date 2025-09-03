Rada summons Financial Monitoring Service chief to chamber

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org

The Verkhovna Rada has summoned the head of the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine Felip Pronin to a plenary session, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

"The Verkhovna Rada summoned the head of the Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine, Pronin, to a session with a report... Pronin's report was supported by 217 deputies from different factions," Gerashchenko said Telegram.

According to her, a journalistic investigation has been published about Pronin's possible involvement in corruption in the construction of fortifications as head of the Poltava Regional State Administration.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada will hear from the acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, at a plenary session on Thursday regarding the situation with the construction of fortifications.