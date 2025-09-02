Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:38 02.09.2025

Putin, Xi Jinping do not discuss possibility of deploying Chinese peacekeepers in Ukraine – Ushakov

Putin, Xi Jinping do not discuss possibility of deploying Chinese peacekeepers in Ukraine – Ushakov

The topic of deploying a Chinese peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine was not raised during the conversation between Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian media reported with reference to Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov.

"There was no topic about it at all and there was no conversation," Ushakov said.

According to him, Putin reported on the results of contacts with US President Donald Trump, in particular, about the trip to Anchorage, as well as telephone contacts.

Earlier, information appeared in the media that US President Donald Trump supports the idea of ​​deploying Chinese peacekeepers in Ukraine. The Financial Times (FT), citing its own sources, notes that the idea of ​​deploying Chinese peacekeepers in Ukraine as a measure to ensure its security after the end of the war was initially put forward by Moscow.

