Parubiy's murder suspect admits his guilt, wants to be swapped for Ukrainian POWs

Photo: t.me/suspilnelviv

The 52-year-old Lviv resident suspected of murdering the deputy, former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, admitted his guilt in a conversation with journalists in Lviv before the start of the court hearing to choose a preventive measure for him, reports Suspilne. Lviv.

"The suspect in the murder of MP Parubiy admitted his guilt while talking to journalists. He said that it was "revenge against the Ukrainian authorities." In addition, the man wants to be exchanged for Ukrainian servicemen who are in Russian captivity," the Suspilne. Lviv Telegram channel reported on Tuesday.

According to the publication, the court hearing has already begun.

As reported earlier, the prosecutor's office is asking the court for the uncontested arrest of the suspect in Parubiy's murder.