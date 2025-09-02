Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:44 02.09.2025

Parubiy's murder suspect admits his guilt, wants to be swapped for Ukrainian POWs

1 min read
Parubiy's murder suspect admits his guilt, wants to be swapped for Ukrainian POWs
Photo: t.me/suspilnelviv

The 52-year-old Lviv resident suspected of murdering the deputy, former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, admitted his guilt in a conversation with journalists in Lviv before the start of the court hearing to choose a preventive measure for him, reports Suspilne. Lviv.

"The suspect in the murder of MP Parubiy admitted his guilt while talking to journalists. He said that it was "revenge against the Ukrainian authorities." In addition, the man wants to be exchanged for Ukrainian servicemen who are in Russian captivity," the Suspilne. Lviv Telegram channel reported on Tuesday.

According to the publication, the court hearing has already begun.

As reported earlier, the prosecutor's office is asking the court for the uncontested arrest of the suspect in Parubiy's murder.

Tags: #murder #parubiy

MORE ABOUT

20:54 01.09.2025
Memory of Parubiy being honored in Kyiv downtown

Memory of Parubiy being honored in Kyiv downtown

14:10 01.09.2025
We have collected enough evidence - Nebytov on Parubiy murder suspect skepticism

We have collected enough evidence - Nebytov on Parubiy murder suspect skepticism

13:39 01.09.2025
Lviv SBU chief confirms working 'Russian trace' version in Parubiy murder

Lviv SBU chief confirms working 'Russian trace' version in Parubiy murder

13:24 01.09.2025
Suspect in Parubiy murder was instructed, accomplices unknown – Nebytov

Suspect in Parubiy murder was instructed, accomplices unknown – Nebytov

13:04 01.09.2025
Prosecutors asking curt for unconditional arrest of suspect in Parubiy's murder

Prosecutors asking curt for unconditional arrest of suspect in Parubiy's murder

12:44 01.09.2025
Police studying Parubiy murder motives, including possible Russian involvment – dpty National Police chief

Police studying Parubiy murder motives, including possible Russian involvment – dpty National Police chief

11:53 01.09.2025
Detained Lviv resident charged with murder of Parubiy - PGO

Detained Lviv resident charged with murder of Parubiy - PGO

11:07 01.09.2025
Russians blackmailed Parubiy murder suspect with info about missing son in war – media

Russians blackmailed Parubiy murder suspect with info about missing son in war – media

09:58 01.09.2025
Russian trace in Parubiy assassination evident – National Police chief

Russian trace in Parubiy assassination evident – National Police chief

09:51 01.09.2025
Alleged Parubiy murderer detained in Khmelnytsky region - Interior Minister

Alleged Parubiy murderer detained in Khmelnytsky region - Interior Minister

HOT NEWS

Court arrests suspect in Parubiy's murder – PGO

Britain to extend Ukrainian protection programme for another two years

Ukrainian Armed Forces: 120 enemy UAVs out of 150 shot down, hits in nine locations recorded

Cabinet delegates reps to Board of Directors of U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to coordinate officials and energy companies to purchase additional air defense systems

LATEST

Energy Ministry considers creating interactive map for location of electric vehicle charging stations

Two pensioners killed in enemy shelling of Kupiansk

Erdogan: Putin, Zelenskyy ‘not yet ready’ for personal meeting – media

USA, EU to be able to jointly guarantee Ukraine's security in event of positive outcome of peace talks – Lithuanian President

Some 5,600 drones worth UAH 216 mln delivered to frontline through DOT-Chain Defence system – Shmyhal

Another group of children returned to Ukraine from occupied territories – Yermak

Rutte says focus on Zelenskyy-Putin meeting and security guarantees

Finnish President announces NB8 meeting with Zelenskyy on Wed

Court arrests suspect in Parubiy's murder – PGO

Ukrainian Red Cross continues to evacuate civilians from frontline communities in Donetsk region

AD
AD