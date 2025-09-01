Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:28 01.09.2025

Defense forces prevent enemy breakthrough in Myrnohrad – DeepState

Photo: https://18-24.army.gov.ua/

Russian occupiers, probably belonging to the Russian Army Marine Corps, attempted to break into Myrnohrad (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) on Sunday using armored vehicles. The Defense Forces repelled the invaders’ attack, the Telegram channel of the OSINT project DeepState reports.

"Yesterday, the enemy, with at least 1 MT-LB and weapons and military equipment of another unidentified model, tried to enter directly into Myrnohrad through Novoekonomichne. The MT-LB was hit near the 3rd ventilation shaft of the Kapitalna mine, and another armoured fighting vehicle west of the Sinianske reservoir, which it tried to bypass. The infantry, which was on armor, is being searched and destroyed," the report said on Monday.

According to DeepState, four more units of weapons and military equipment were hit in Razino and its surroundings.

"OSINT recorded the destruction of four more units of equipment near Vozdvyzhenka. Some of the equipment reached Malynivka, its further fate is unknown," the researchers reported.

According to analysts, such activation of the enemy is associated with the arrival of Russian marine units to the area, which "like to carry out active offensive operations involving equipment."

"The nature of the fighting in Donbas will soon change the ‘bursts’ of the Russian marines, whose equipment the Ukrainian fighters will meet with fire even when they advance. The Muscovites' previous successes and the large concentration of forces in Pokrovsk area, which is already within the enemy's sights, will soon lead to active pressure to accomplish this long-standing major task," DeepState concludes.

