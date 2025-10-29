Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:03 29.10.2025

Russian troops not in Myrnohrad - Vostok

1 min read

The East (Vostok) Group of Forces has said enemy Russian soldiers are not in Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region, and the situation in the city and its surroundings is fully controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"Clarification regarding the situation in the settlement of Myrnohrad. The enemy is not in Myrnohrad. The situation in the city and its surroundings is fully controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine,” the military spokesman for the group said on the national TV telethon on Wednesday morning.

 

Tags: #myrnohrad

