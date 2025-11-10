Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:45 10.11.2025

Supply lines to Myrnohrad functional, situation reports misleading — General Staff

2 min read
Supply lines to Myrnohrad functional, situation reports misleading — General Staff

Logistics to the city of Myrnohrad (Donetsk region) is being carried out, information about the enemy’s full fire control of the logistics routes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine or the operational encirclement of the city is not true, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major Andriy Kovalev, has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The defense of the Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues. The situation remains complex and dynamic. Here the enemy is using all available reserves, but in return only has huge losses," the General Staff said.

Kovalev noted that in Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are confidently holding their positions and destroying Russian occupiers on the approaches to the city.

"Logistics to the city is complicated, but it is being carried out. Information about the enemy’s full fire control of the logistics routes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, or the operational encirclement of the city is not true," the spokesman said.

According to him, the necessary weapons and ammunition were delivered to the units defending the city the day before. In addition, personnel rotation and evacuation of the wounded were carried out.

"The logistics and rotation of our units in the city of Pokrovsk are also being ensured in the same way," Kovalev said.

The General Staff stressed that active counteraction to attempts by enemy infantry groups to gain a foothold in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region) continues. Search and strike operations are continuing in the city, and enemy positions in the city are being destroyed.

Tags: #myrnohrad

