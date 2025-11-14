Airborne Assault Troops: Myrnohrad under control of Ukrainian troops

The Seventh Rapid Reaction Corps of the Ukrainian Airborne Assault Troops announced that Ukrainian troops had gained control of the town of Myrnohrad in Donetsk region and reported the destruction of a Russian flag at the Myrnohradvuhillia mine.

"Yesterday, Russian occupiers used flagpole tactics and hung their tricolor flag on the territory of the Myrnohradvuhillia mine, located on the southeastern outskirts of Myrnohrad. In this way, the Russians attempted to exert information and psychological pressure on the defenders of Pokrovsk agglomeration and create the illusion of a full-fledged presence in the town," the message reads.

The Airborne Assault Forces also noted the occupiers’ inability to gain a foothold there.

As the corps noted, the "Russian rag" was there no more than a day.

"Soldiers from the 38th Marine Brigade destroyed an enemy flag with an FPV drone. Two enemy infantrymen, who were flying the tricolor, were spotted and eliminated," the Air Assault Forces stated.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces emphasized that the overall situation in Myrnohrad is grave.

"Russians periodically manage to penetrate into the town in small groups of one or two people. But our troops, through coordinated search-and-strike operations, are eliminating the occupiers. The defense of Myrnohrad continues," the message reads.

The Forces also published a video showing footage of the "knocking down of a Russian rag" on the territory of the Myrnohradvuhillia mine.