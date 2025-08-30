According to decision of US State Dept, Ukraine may receive satellite communication services for $150 mln

Photo: Getty Images

The US State Department has made a decision on a possible foreign military sale to the Government of Ukraine of satellite communication services and related equipment for an estimated amount of $150 million. As stated on the website of the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the relevant certification was submitted to Congress.

The Government of Ukraine has requested to buy an extension of satellite communications services for its Starlink terminals. The following non-MDE items will be included: U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated total cost is $150 million.

This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.

The principal contractor for this effort will be Starlink Services, located in Hawthorne, CA. Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Ukraine. There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.