13:06 30.08.2025

MP Parubiy killed in Lviv – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed the murder of MP of Ukraine, former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy.

"Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko have just reported on the first known circumstances of the terrible murder in Lviv. Andriy Parubiy was killed. My condolences to his family and friends," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to him, all necessary forces and means are involved in the investigation and search for the killer.

Parubiy is a MP of the 6th-9th convocations, in the 8th convocation he was the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

He graduated from the History Faculty at Ivan Franko Lviv National University and completed postgraduate studies in political science and sociology at Lviv Polytechnic National University. In 1990, he became a member of Lviv Regional Council, in 1991, joined the Svoboda party. In 2004, he actively participated in the Orange Revolution. He became a MP in 2007 - from the Our Ukraine - People's Self-Defense bloc. In 2012, he was elected to the Verkhovna Rada from the Batkivschyna party as a non-partisan. In 2013-2014, he was the commandant of the Maidan and led the Self-Defense. In 2014, he was elected to the Verkhovna Rada from the People's Front, in the same year he was the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. In 2016, he became the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada. In 2019, he became a MP from the European Solidarity as a non-partisan. He was a member of the Committee on National Security and Defense.

