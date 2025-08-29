Ukrainian delegation to USA to discuss PURL, diplomatic track – Zelenskyy

Photo: Unsplash

The Ukrainian delegation to the United States will discuss accelerating the PURL program and the diplomatic track, in particular, coordinating the preparation of meetings at the leadership level and security guarantees, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We have several issues with the American side. The first issue is the PURL program. We buy weapons from the United States of America. We have Denmark, Norway, Sweden for 500 million, Germany for 500 million, Canada ... for 500 million, Belgium confirmed 100 million this morning. We want this corridor to work a little faster. This is issue No. 1," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Friday.

The president also noted that the Russian Federation demonstrates its unpreparedness for diplomacy with its strikes on civilians. Ukraine has called a UN Security Council meeting on Friday to discuss the attacks, with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko representing Ukraine. She will also meet with U.S. businesses, including potential investors.

"As for the track, the head of the office [Andriy Yermak] will meet with Witkoff, as we agreed with President Trump. Witkoff, Rubio, and J. D. Vance will join, ... from our side, Yermak, Umerov, and Kyslytsya will join," the president added.

According to him, today the Ukrainian delegation will discuss with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff the issue of coordination in preparing the meetings.

"And also regarding security guarantees, why are we organizing, for example, a European track next week, because we need everything so that the architecture is generally understood by everyone. Then we also want to connect with President Trump during one meeting next week and tell him how we see it," Zelenskyy stressed.