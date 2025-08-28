Interfax-Ukraine
20:16 28.08.2025

Israeli MFA expresses condolences over Russian attack on Kyiv

Israeli MFA expresses condolences over Russian attack on Kyiv

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel expressed condolences in connection with the massive attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv, which resulted in the death of civilians and damage to the buildings of the EU Delegation and the British Council.

“Our condolences go to the families who lost their loved ones in last night’s Russian attack on Kyiv, and we wish a swift recovery to the wounded. Our thoughts are with all those affected by last night’s attack, which caused damage to residential areas and to the diplomatic missions of the EU delegation and the British Council,” the Foreign Ministry said on X.

