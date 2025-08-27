Merz: We don’t want Ukraine to capitulate

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday that the war in Ukraine must end, but "not at any cost," the British ezine The Guardian reports.

“We do not want Ukraine to capitulate. Such a capitulation would only buy Russia time, and Putin would use this time to prepare for the next war,” Merz said at a joint press conference of European leaders in Chisinau.

Merz also stressed that “the door to the European Union is open” for Moldova, and promised to “continue to support you on this path to the best of our ability,” including by sending German experts to help with reforms.

Commenting on Moldova's concerns about Russia's aggressive stance and highlighting Russia's attempts to interfere in Moldovan democracy, Merz noted that Europe remains "with you in preserving your freedom and sovereignty."