Belgium ready to participate in peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Belgium is ready to send its troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission after the ceasefire, said Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Kingdom of Belgium Maxime Prévot.

"Belgium is part of the Coalition of the Willing, so this means that when a ceasefire, a long-term ceasefire, is adopted, we are ready to participate in international forces with an international mandate," he said at a press conference in Odesa on Tuesday.

The minister noted that he is currently discussing within the government, and with the Minister of Defense in particular, what kind of military support the country is ready to provide.

Heleen Bakker, Director General for European Cooperation at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that her country was also planning to contribute to the Coalition of the Willing and was ready to accelerate the process if necessary.

"The Netherlands has also been part of this Coalition of the Willing. In this context, the planning has been going on for several months. This is a process that requires a certain order, so the conditions have to be in place. If we move forward, of course, this process will be accelerated. For us, too, we have been looking at how we could contribute in the most effective way. This has to be approved by the government and is also part of the discussion with our parliament. We are ready to accelerate this process," she said.