Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:15 26.08.2025

Belgium ready to participate in peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

2 min read
Belgium ready to participate in peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Belgium is ready to send its troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission after the ceasefire, said Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Kingdom of Belgium Maxime Prévot.

"Belgium is part of the Coalition of the Willing, so this means that when a ceasefire, a long-term ceasefire, is adopted, we are ready to participate in international forces with an international mandate," he said at a press conference in Odesa on Tuesday.

The minister noted that he is currently discussing within the government, and with the Minister of Defense in particular, what kind of military support the country is ready to provide.

Heleen Bakker, Director General for European Cooperation at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that her country was also planning to contribute to the Coalition of the Willing and was ready to accelerate the process if necessary.

"The Netherlands has also been part of this Coalition of the Willing. In this context, the planning has been going on for several months. This is a process that requires a certain order, so the conditions have to be in place. If we move forward, of course, this process will be accelerated. For us, too, we have been looking at how we could contribute in the most effective way. This has to be approved by the government and is also part of the discussion with our parliament. We are ready to accelerate this process," she said.

Tags: #belgium #military #netherlands

MORE ABOUT

19:45 26.08.2025
Zelenskyy discusses with Admiral Radakin, his successor support for Ukraine, Coalition of Willing

Zelenskyy discusses with Admiral Radakin, his successor support for Ukraine, Coalition of Willing

18:53 26.08.2025
Belgium to provide Ukraine with several F-16s in coming months – Foreign Minister

Belgium to provide Ukraine with several F-16s in coming months – Foreign Minister

18:02 26.08.2025
EU ministers to discuss military support for Ukraine at informal meeting in Copenhagen on Friday

EU ministers to discuss military support for Ukraine at informal meeting in Copenhagen on Friday

14:45 26.08.2025
Zelenskyy discusses with military additional supplies for areas in Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions

Zelenskyy discusses with military additional supplies for areas in Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions

13:13 23.08.2025
Invaders lose 840 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 840 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

20:44 21.08.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on 15 days of guaranteed leave for military personnel

Zelenskyy signs law on 15 days of guaranteed leave for military personnel

20:43 21.08.2025
Rada to strengthen social protection of female soldiers

Rada to strengthen social protection of female soldiers

17:13 20.08.2025
Poland ready to provide infrastructure for military mission in Ukraine, but not its soldiers - defense minister

Poland ready to provide infrastructure for military mission in Ukraine, but not its soldiers - defense minister

19:40 15.08.2025
Govt approves UAH 15 mln payment to families of those killed in captivity; simplifies purchase, write-off of equipment for units

Govt approves UAH 15 mln payment to families of those killed in captivity; simplifies purchase, write-off of equipment for units

21:28 13.08.2025
Coalition of the Willing meeting shows high level of unity – Schooff

Coalition of the Willing meeting shows high level of unity – Schooff

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to continue its defensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces contacts this week with countries can provide platforms for talks with Russia

Men aged 18 to 22 will be able to cross border freely during martial law – Cabinet

Belgium to provide Ukraine with several F-16s in coming months – Foreign Minister

Ukraine’s General Staff denies occupation of two villages in Dnipropetrovsk region

LATEST

Ukraine to continue its defensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces contacts this week with countries can provide platforms for talks with Russia

Former head of Energy Regulatory Commission Kryvenko announces closure of Rotterdam+ case against her

Luxembourg to not send troops to Ukraine, but to help in space – Foreign Minister

Men aged 18 to 22 will be able to cross border freely during martial law – Cabinet

Poroshenko calls termination of Druzhba's work long-awaited, Merezhko rejects Hungary's accusations

Benelux countries to continue to assist Ukraine as long as necessary – joint statement

Qutub Minar in Delhi illuminated in colors of Ukrainian flag for Independence Day — Embassy

Ukraine’s General Staff denies occupation of two villages in Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukrzaliznytsia trying to build alternative transit routes - board chairman

AD
AD