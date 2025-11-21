Germany increases military support to Ukraine by EUR 3 bln next year – FM

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that Germany plans to increase military assistance to Ukraine next year by EUR 3 billion, bringing the total amount of German support to EUR 12 billion.

"We have just made a political decision to increase our military support to Ukraine. This means another three billion next year, a total of twelve billion euros of German support to Ukraine next year," Wadephul said during a visit to Brussels for a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

He stressed that Germany stands by Ukraine during the difficult winter period. According to the minister, Ukraine is not only fighting its own fight for freedom, but also defending the freedom of entire Europe.

"Everything we said in the past remains correct and necessary. And that is why we will continue to support Ukraine," Wadephul added.

The minister also noted that Germany's political position on Ukraine remains clear and consistent, and this will influence future negotiations and international decisions on supporting the country.