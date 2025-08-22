Polish Defense Minister announces opening of new training ground for Ukraine’s armed forces

Polish Defense Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced the opening of the second largest training camp for Ukrainian and Polish military personnel on September 1 in the south of the country, which is currently being built with the assistance of NATO countries and Norway.

"Today we are at the training ground, where we are building a large training camp - a place for training Polish and Ukrainian military personnel. This is the mission that the Norwegians decided to implement in partnership with Poland within NATO. This is our philosophy - we want to help Ukraine on the territory of the Republic of Poland. This partnership with Norway is bringing positive results," he wrote on the social network X on Friday.

He added that the construction of the large camp began on July 14, the work is currently at the completion stage, and on September 1, "here [at this training ground] the first training course for Ukrainian troops on the territory of the Republic of Poland will begin."

The minister noted that after the completion of the mission to support Ukraine, this camp will be transferred for use by the Polish Armed Forces.

"I would like to sincerely thank all our soldiers - the commander and chief of this place, who manage the entire training complex for the ground forces. This is the southernmost training ground, the second largest in Poland, a center for the training of the ground forces, which demonstrates its capabilities," Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized.