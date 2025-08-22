Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:35 22.08.2025

Ukrainian Navy destroys five reconnaissance UAVs at Khersones airfield of temporarily occupied Crimea

1 min read
Ukrainian Navy destroys five reconnaissance UAVs at Khersones airfield of temporarily occupied Crimea

The forces and means of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have hit the base of the reconnaissance drones Forpost and Mohajer-6 at the airfield Khersones in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the communications department of the Command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The Ukrainian Navy destroyed the Forpost (Mohajer-6) UAV base at the Khersones airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result of the strike, up to three Mohajer-6 UAVs and two Forpost UAVs, which were used by the enemy to illuminate the surface situation in the Black Sea, were destroyed," the Telegram channel says.

It is known from open sources that the Russian Army's Forpost UAV is a modified IAI Searcher Mk II drone, the production license for which was acquired by Russia from Israel. It is used for aerial reconnaissance and targeting thanks to an optical station with television and thermal imaging channels.

The Qods Mohajer-6 UAV is an Iranian intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle capable of carrying a multispectral surveillance payload and/or up to four precision-guided munitions.

Tags: #armed_forces #navy_destroys

MORE ABOUT

09:30 01.08.2025
Ukrainian Helicopters donated over UAH 12 million worth of aid to the Armed Forces

Ukrainian Helicopters donated over UAH 12 million worth of aid to the Armed Forces

13:40 14.06.2025
Invaders advance near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState

Invaders advance near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState

14:03 10.06.2025
Klitschko approves UAH 2 bn increase in capital budget expenditures for AFU

Klitschko approves UAH 2 bn increase in capital budget expenditures for AFU

16:38 31.05.2025
Syrsky holds final meeting on activities of Armed Forces of Ukraine in May

Syrsky holds final meeting on activities of Armed Forces of Ukraine in May

16:10 30.05.2025
Cabinet increases number of deferments at enterprises identified as critically important for ensuring AFU needs

Cabinet increases number of deferments at enterprises identified as critically important for ensuring AFU needs

09:28 13.05.2025
Russia bringing air defense to Crimea from other directions – Ukrainian Navy

Russia bringing air defense to Crimea from other directions – Ukrainian Navy

18:31 06.03.2025
Ukrainian Armed Forces hit enemy command post in Kherson region, Russian Marines stronghold in Kursk region

Ukrainian Armed Forces hit enemy command post in Kherson region, Russian Marines stronghold in Kursk region

09:38 15.01.2025
Zelenskyy instructs commander of AFU Air Force to clarify situation with military transfers to public

Zelenskyy instructs commander of AFU Air Force to clarify situation with military transfers to public

17:23 02.01.2025
AFU launch precision strike on Russian army command post in Kursk region

AFU launch precision strike on Russian army command post in Kursk region

14:28 25.12.2024
Ukrainian Armed Forces abandon number of positions in Kurakhove direction – Khortytsia Task Force

Ukrainian Armed Forces abandon number of positions in Kurakhove direction – Khortytsia Task Force

HOT NEWS

Necessary to introduce administrative liability for use of vehicles with loud exhaust systems – National Police chief

Ukraine receives EUR 4.05 bln under ERA Loans, Ukraine Facility – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss steps to bring war end closer, involvement of countries in PURL

Russia wants to give ultimatums, delay war end – Zelenskyy

NATO in contact with Poland regarding drone incident – ​​Rutte

LATEST

Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russia remains on one power line for more than three months

Trump: I would not like to be at meeting between Zelenskyy, Putin

Necessary to introduce administrative liability for use of vehicles with loud exhaust systems – National Police chief

Invaders advance in Serebriansky forestry after setbacks in Zoloty Kolodiaz and Stepnohirsk – DeepState

Polish Defense Minister announces opening of new training ground for Ukraine’s armed forces

Zelenskyy: Security guarantees are key to ensuring next generations of Ukrainians do not have war

Poroshenko's lawyers point out similarities between plot of SBI's expert examination of their client and Russian propaganda

Ukraine receives EUR 4.05 bln under ERA Loans, Ukraine Facility – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy: After infrastructure of security guarantees written out, we to understand who and how can help

Zelenskyy on Lavrov's statements: I don't understand what security guarantees aggressor needs

AD
AD