Ukrainian Navy destroys five reconnaissance UAVs at Khersones airfield of temporarily occupied Crimea

The forces and means of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have hit the base of the reconnaissance drones Forpost and Mohajer-6 at the airfield Khersones in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the communications department of the Command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The Ukrainian Navy destroyed the Forpost (Mohajer-6) UAV base at the Khersones airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result of the strike, up to three Mohajer-6 UAVs and two Forpost UAVs, which were used by the enemy to illuminate the surface situation in the Black Sea, were destroyed," the Telegram channel says.

It is known from open sources that the Russian Army's Forpost UAV is a modified IAI Searcher Mk II drone, the production license for which was acquired by Russia from Israel. It is used for aerial reconnaissance and targeting thanks to an optical station with television and thermal imaging channels.

The Qods Mohajer-6 UAV is an Iranian intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle capable of carrying a multispectral surveillance payload and/or up to four precision-guided munitions.