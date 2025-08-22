SBU releases new evidence in case of high-ranking NABU official Magamedrasulov suspected of trading with Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has published new materials confirming that during the full-scale war, one of the heads of the interregional detective departments of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), together with his father, was involved in organizing illegal trade with the Russian Federation.

As noted on the SBU Telegram channel on Friday, this concerns the sale of industrial hemp, which was grown in Zhytomyr region and planned to be sold to Russia (Republic of Dagestan).

As sources in law enforcement agencies told the Interfax-Ukraine agency, it’s about high-ranking NABU official Ruslan Magamedrasulov and his father Sentyabr.

As noted in the SBU report, the special service had previously published an audio recording of a conversation between a NABU official, during which he discussed the terms of the sale and even promised to send a commercial offer to the potential buyer. The findings of the state forensic semantic-textual examination confirm that the interlocutors in the recording were talking specifically about trade with the Russian Republic of Dagestan.

As part of the pretrial investigation, SBU investigators also recorded correspondence between the NABU official's father and a representative of one of Dagestan's agricultural companies about the sale of industrial hemp. The relevant information was found on the suspect's phone.

In particular, in this communication, the representative of the Russian company reports that he has received a commercial proposal and asks to send current quality certificates for the products as soon as possible. He explains that the documents are needed urgently, since the Russian state program for reimbursement of expenses for growing industrial hemp is coming to an end. He also names the person who sent him the commercial proposal - it coincides with the name of a high-ranking official of the NABU.

During the analysis of the contents of the phones, evidence was also obtained that it was the NABU employee who was organizing the illegal business, and his father mainly followed his instructions and exercised control over agricultural processes on site. Among other things, according to the case materials, the anti-corruption bureau employee not only found contacts for trade with the Russian Federation, but also looked for investors for the business. The corresponding telephone correspondence was found at the NABU official himself.

In addition, the investigation established that the law enforcement officer’s father was in constant contact with Russian citizens, residents of Dagestan, and in 2023, despite Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine, he personally visited the Russian Federation.

Also, as evidenced by the materials of the case, the father of the NABU official corresponded with the fugitive MP from the banned Opposition Platform – For Life party Fedor Khristenko, who, according to the investigation, is connected with the Russian special services and had significant influence on the activities of NABU. Among other things, in one of the episodes of the correspondence, they agreed to meet in the EU. The correspondence of the fugitive MP with the father of the bureau official also testifies to the contacts of the anti-corruption bureau employee with Khristenko. In particular, Khristenko wrote that he could not get through to his son (for the sake of secrecy, he indicated only the first letter of the name) and asked for assistance in establishing contact.

In addition, the SBU documented facts confirming that the father of the NABU official maintained contacts with representatives of the occupation administrations in the temporarily captured territory of Ukraine. In particular, he discussed the issue of updating the registration of his weapons under the laws of the so-called "DPR" with a Russian occupation official in Horlivka.

As reported earlier, the SBU informed the NABU official and his father of suspicion under Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the aggressor state). They are in custody.

The pretrial investigation under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office continues.