US, EU and Ukrainian General Staffs developing ways to military support peace talks – Syrsky

The General Staffs of the United States, the European Union and Ukraine are developing ways to provide military support for peace negotiations, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky.

"Together with the leaders of the armed forces of partner countries, we are developing a military component to support diplomatic negotiations to ensure sustainable peace for Ukraine and all of Europe," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, the meeting took place in a video conference format. Among those present were the commanders-in-chief of Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Great Britain, the United States and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Syrsky noted that the prepared proposals will be presented to the relevant national security advisers of partner countries for proper consideration in line with ongoing diplomatic efforts.

"Further planning and communication will continue in line with the progress of the negotiations. I am convinced that through joint efforts, with the involvement of political and diplomatic support from Ukraine's loyal partners, we will be able to achieve real peace and guarantee security for Ukraine and all of democratic Europe," the commander-in-chief emphasized.